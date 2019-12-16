Bangabandhu, PM’s photos vandalised in Brahmanbaria Victory Day event









Miscreants attacked the Victory Day programme at the Zilla Parishad premises on Monday and vandalised photos of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Witnesses said a group of miscreants swooped on the Zila Parishad premises and vandalised the photos around 9:15am when a programme was going on marking the Victory Day.





Zilla Parishad Chairman Shafiqul Alam visited the spot. A procession was brought out protesting against the vandalism.





Alam demanded punishment of everyone involved in the incident.





Additional Superintendent of Police Alamgir Hossain said they are investigating the matter.

