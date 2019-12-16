BD mission in Singapore celebrates Victory Day

The Bangladesh High Commission in Singapore on Monday celebrated the 49th Victory Day of Bangladesh in a befitting manner and with due fervour.

Members of expatriate Bangladeshi community in Singapore and officials of the High Commission participated in a daylong programme.

High Commissioner Md Mustafizur Rahman hoisted the national flag in the morning.

Following the flag-hoisting, messages from the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs were read out.

Prior to that, a one-minute silence was observed in memory of the martyrs who laid their lives for the independence of the country.

Special prayers were offered seeking salvation of the martyrs of the Liberation War and for the peace and prosperity of the country.



A discussion meeting was held in the afternoon at the High Commission auditorium.

The High Commissioner in his remarks paid homage to the valiant freedom fighters and millions of martyrs, who made supreme sacrifices in the Liberation War.

He highlighted the great contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to securing the independence of Bangladesh.

The High Commissioner urged all expatriate Bangladeshis, inspired by patriotism and the true spirit of the independence of Bangladesh, to contribute to the development of the country.

The discussion was followed by a cultural show featuring patriotic Bangla songs and dance performed by members of expatriate Bangladeshis in Singapore.

At the end, guests were entertained with traditional Bangladeshi cuisines.