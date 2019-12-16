Victory Day celebrated in Seoul

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul on Monday celebrated the 49th Victory Day with due fervour and festivity.

Bangladesh Ambassador to South Korea Abida Islam hoisted the national flag with the national anthem on the Embassy premises.

A special prayer was offered for salvation of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, departed souls of the martyrs and also for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Expatriate Bangladeshis, members of different organisations as well as Korean nationals attended the second segment in the evening, according to a press release.

The segment began with the singing of the national anthem by the Embassy officials followed by reading out from the Holy Scriptures.

Then the Embassy officers read out the messages of the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs.

It was followed by an open discussion where the discussants stressed on the importance and significance of the Victory Day.

They also highlighted the current socio-economic progress of Bangladesh.

In her remarks, the Ambassador paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu, four national leaders, 30 lakh martyrs and 2 lakh women who were violated.

She also stated that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has attained a lot during the past years.

She urged the expatriate Bangladeshis to maintain the continuity of current achievement so that the next generation can live in a peaceful, prosperous and enlightened Bangladesh.

Following the discussion session, a colourful cultural programme was performed by the Embassy officials and expatriates.

The festive event ended with the serving of Bangladeshi traditional food.

