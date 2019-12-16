BNP finds ‘political motive’ behind Razakar list

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday alleged that the government has made the list of Razakars with a political motive.

“This list has been prepared with a political motive to malign BNP,” he said while talking to reporters after paying homage to BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at his mazar at Sher-e-Banglanagar, marking the Victory Day.

Fakhrul also said the government prepared many lists to make political gains and the list of Razakars is one of them.

He, however, said it is not possible to make any comment on the authenticity of the list right now without going through it.

Replying to a query, the BNP leader said their only demand is to prepare an authentic list. “Only freedom fighters and the party of former President Ziaur Rahman can do it properly.”

He also vowed to free Khaleda Zia from jail and ‘restore’ democracy in the country uniting people.

Earlier, Fakhrul along with standing committee members paid tributes to martyred freedom fighters at the National Mausoleum in Savar.

BNP leaders Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Selima Rahman, Mohammad Shahjahan, Dr AZM Zahid Hossain and Zainul Abedin Farroque were, among others, present.

The government on Sunday published the list of 10,789 Razakars who collaborated with the Pakistani occupation forces during the War of Liberation in 1971.