Uzbekistan plans to abolish imprisonment for defamation

Uzbekistan plans to abolish imprisonment for libel and slander to ensure rule of law and freedom of speech, Uzbek Agency for Information and Mass Communications said Monday.

The move was made according to a decree, signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev last week, which also aims to increase transparency in the judicial system and promote openness of state bodies, the agency said.

The agency and the Ministry of Justice are tasked with preparing analytical data and their proposals by May 2020.

Mirziyoyev has underlined on several occasions that the country will not reverse course from a policy of openness.