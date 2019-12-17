Diner Sheshe





"When my mom went into labor, there was a taxi strike -- so she had to get to the hospital on a Bullet. I think that's where my love for automobiles began; when I was in her womb. She knew I was different and let me follow my heart. From riding a bike at 14, to being a member of India's first female bike racing team, to taking my mom a road trip to Andhra Pradesh -- I've done it all.





I'd always seen men drive buses and trucks, and I thought -- why not women?







Finally, someone told me that BEST has a training center and that I should try there. It was my last hope! When I got there, the guy at the enquiry counter told me that they don't teach girls. But I was adamant and told him that I really wanted to learn -- after 2 years of getting laughed at, his reaction was unexpected, because he enrolled me.





But he took it in his stride, and tested out my driving skills. He was actually really supportive! He wanted me to be perfect, so he used to always take me out on busy roads at peak hour. You need a lot of strength to drive a bus -- the gear is really tough to use. But somehow I managed well, which prompted him to use my example to the other male students.





One of the students thought that the trainer was giving me more attention because I was a girl -- which was not true! But the other students were really welcoming. Even other bus drivers on the road would see me behind the wheel of this mammoth training bus, and just stop in the middle of the road to stare in shock!





It was a 30 day course, which I completed in 21 days -- and I'm the first ever girl to pass this test, and get a bus driving license. But to be honest, I hate that tag -- I don't want to be the 'only girl', I want to be 'one of the girls'. Driving a bus or a truck is not a man's job. Anyone can do it -- and we shouldn't be afraid to do it either. We're immensely strong, and it's time we own up to it."





