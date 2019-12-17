Worldwide waffling





My wife and I recently hosted some longtime friends for a few days while they were passing through our area on vacation. We had a fine time reconnecting, although my wife commented after they left that they seemed to have "slowed down a bit" -- to which I responded, "Yeah. Us, too, I guess." We just received an email from that couple's adult daughter, with whom we're also friendly, asking about our perceptions of her parents' well-being. We are not comfortable responding to her very pointed questions about their eating habits, bedtimes, taking of medications, mental sharpness, etc.









Change is afoot for the official measuring stick used to size up big places in America. There are actually two different definitions of the 12-inch measurement known as a foot. Some land surveyors use what's known as the U.S. survey foot. Others use the definition that's more accepted by the broader world: the international foot. The difference between them is so tiny that you can't see it with the naked eye on a 12-inch ruler. But over big distances, it matters. So, to reduce the chance for errors and confusion, the federal government has announced it's finally giving the boot to the survey foot.













Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in Delhi said on Saturday that the presence of "Congress is insignificant in the politics of Delhi" and added that voting for the party is "equivalent" to wasting one's vote. Mr Chaddha was responding to the Congress party's "Bharat Bachao Rally" at Ramlila ground in the national capital today. The entire focus of the rally is to attack the BJP-led government on its economic policies. Ahead of the Assembly polls due early next year, AAP is holding public outreach programs at all the polling booths in assembly constituencies across Delhi.



The party has also appointed 2,700 divisional in-charges across Delhi to the booth committees in the state to oversee the smooth functioning of the outreach programs in their region.









Greens leader Richard Di Natale has made a plea to Labor to work with his party on climate change policy and election campaigning, saying Labor and the Greens need to co-operate "to get climate policy on track" and "defeat the Coalition". Senator Di Natale said he had "consistently tried to reach out to Labor to try and establish a constructive working relationship" but had been repeatedly rebuffed, under both former Labor leader Bill Shorten and his successor, Anthony Albanese. "There are many progressive voters who are frustrated with the lack of action on climate change and want to see a more co-operative relationship between the Greens and the Labor party," Senator Di Natale told The Sun-Herald and The Sunday Age.



Leave Your Comments