Kamal asks students to grow up as worthy citizens





State Minister of Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder on Monday called upon the students to grow up as worthy citizens to implement the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He stated this while addressing a discussion as the chief guest at Monipur High School and College at Mirpur marking the 48th Victory Day. Kamal said the government is determined to spread quality education in the country. As part of the government's efforts, the students over the past few years received new books on January 1 free of cost, he added, reports BSS. Recalling the sacrifice and dedication of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for this country, he asked the students to read the books 'Oshomapto Attojiboni' and 'Karagarer Rojnamcha' to know the life and works of Bangabandhu. Later, the state minister distributed prizes among the winners of cultural competition.



Leave Your Comments