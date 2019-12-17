Indian Army Band team joins BD Victory Day parade

The 30-member Indian Army Band team that participated in Bangladesh's Victory Day parade at the National Parade Square in Dhaka on Monday. -Indian High Commission

A 30-member Indian Army Band team participated in Bangladesh's Victory Day parade at the National Parade Square in Dhaka on Monday. This is the first time in the bilateral relationship between the two neighbors Indian Indian Army Band joined the Victory Day parade in Bangladesh. Indian High Commission in Dhaka says such interactions portray the strong and everlasting friendship between the armed forces of the two countries. The Indian armed forces played an important role in Bangladesh securing independence from Pakistan through the Liberation War in 1971. Bangladesh on Monday celebrated the 48th anniversary of its victory against Pakistan through different events, including parades, rallies and discussion meetings.

