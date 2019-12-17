Bangladesh's outperformance over Pakistan is a real victory





Bangladesh's emergence meant much more than a major victory in 1971 over the Punjabis who were formerly dominant in both East and West Pakistan. The creation of a state for the short and dark-complexioned Bengalis, who came out victorious but the country was ruined by the Pakistan army, was a great thing that happened in '71.







The region has historically, culturally, and also economically been known great among the South Asian nations. But the region or the East Bengal became subject to exploitation and oppression by the foreigners including Mughals, British, and Pakistanis who had no connection whatsoever with the local people.







Once, Khan Abdul Wali Khan was quoted as saying in an interview about President Ayub Khan who said that if East Pakistan became separated from Pakistan, then it would be economically progressing very quickly. But fortunately, the wishes of the president happened the other way around.







After the independence of Bangladesh, some Pakistanis even predicted that Bangladesh could not perform its own duties and function and would not survive as an entirely separate and independent entity and would ask Pakistan to take it back because an economically weak nation would not survive.







The majority of Pakistani media analysts and commentators on Bangladesh say that it was their enemy country India which separated East Pakistani from them. They are not willing to concede that the way Bengalis had been treated had made them indignant against the Pakistanis, especially Punjabis.







When Bengalis got the privilege of self-rule, which they have acquired sacrificing a river of blood, that has inspired paving the way for their success in every sector now.





The GDP per capita income of a Bangladeshi is now $1906, which is $518 more than a Pakistani. Bangladesh is a dominant member of the 7% Club. The countries which became industrialized such as China and South Korea had been seeing a growth of 7% for several decades.







Bangladesh's economy has been growing faster than Pakistan one of the reasons because the former had feared that the population growth was hindering its economic growth, so over the several decades, the Bengali Nation successfully controlled its population growth.







Bangladesh was also able to employ the majority of its women to work. On the other hand, the majority of Pakistani women don't go to work. If almost half of the population remains at home for doing the household chores, that nation can't compete in the digital era. It is assumed that if the current population growth rate goes unabated in Pakistan, it will have another 100 million people in two decades. Such rapid growth of the population will be ruining Pakistan's economic success.







Bangladesh received foreign loans approximately $59 billion after its independence and paid off $24 billion. This loan is around 10% of Bangladesh's GDP. Pakistan received about $109 billion over the decades. This loan is almost 39% of its GDP. Taking loans is not bad for a country's economic growth if loans are paid with interests on time but Pakistan couldn't utilize its foreign loans wisely and struggling to pay them back. Pakistan's exports aren't growing either, so the government has to grapple with the problem of loan repayments.





It is certainly not good to intervene in the affairs of an independent state by its army because that is detrimental to the country's economic growth. But Pakistan army every now then tried and grabbed the power from the civilian governments since its establishment.







Terrorism gravely has threatened the country's peace, security, and prosperity. Some wrong decisions taken by Zia Ul Haq and his successive governments put the country in a precarious situation on the diplomatic front with the USA and India.





Spending lots of money on the army and weaponry deprived of the other vital sectors including health and education. Over the years, the Pakistan government put a little emphasis on electricity generation. Electricity prices climbed into the stratosphere, so many textile mills moved to Bangladesh.







Bangladesh has many special economic zones being established all across the country since the early 80s. It has a foreign currency reserve of $33 billion. Pakistan had to borrow a colossal $16 billion in foreign loans in just one year aimed to avoid default on debts and to pay its imports and still its foreign currency reserve is around $8 billion.







Bangladesh is the 4th largest rice-producing country in the world, much ahead of Pakistan. The country's main exporting products are textiles, pharmaceuticals products, electronics, shipbuilding, and many more. It exports pharmaceutical products to Pakistan as well.







Bangladesh was a food deficient country after independence and now the country is self-sufficient in food production. Years go by and slowly but surely, the country has been getting transformed into an industrialized country from an agrarian society. On the other hand, Pakistan's dependence on agriculture is more than its industry. When a country's dependency on its agricultural products is more than its industry, it slows down economic growth.







Now the majority of Bangladeshis don't suffer from malnutrition and living a longer life than its Pakistani cousins. Two years ago, the life expectancy of the Bangladeshis was increased to 72 years and on the other hand, it is 66 years for a Pakistani.







Now Bangladesh's GDP nominal is $317 billion when it was $91 billion in 2008. Every Bangladeshi has now $435 dollar debt and on the other hand, every Pakistani has $974 debt.







In the last fiscal year, Bangladesh's exports were more than $40 billion and imports were $54 billion. The trade deficit was $14 billion. But Pakistan's deficit between the exports and imports are getting much wider than Bangladesh, so the country's currency is getting depreciated frequently.







Bangladesh contributed the third-highest number of peacekeeping personnel to the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations when Pakistan ranks sixth in contributing peacekeeping personnel. But no Bengali officer could reach above the major level in Pakistan army.







Corruption is one of the main problems in Bangladesh. If corruption is controlled effectively, the nation will be prospering very rapidly. I never dreamed that Bangladesh would take over Pakistan in my lifetime. It is predicted that Bangladesh will become a developed nation in another twenty-year time. If the nation is still under Pakistani rule, it couldn't reach this inspiring stage of success.



The writer, a Bangladeshi

freethinker, is based

in Toronto, Canada

