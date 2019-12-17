Janhvi Kapoor is Vijay Deverakonda's heroine





When Karan Johar recently came forward to release the Hindi version of the Puri-Jagannadh directorial, everyone predicted that Karan would rope in a top actress.







And indeed, Janhvi Kapoor is likely to come on board for the action-entertainer. Apparently, it was Karan who suggested Janhvi's name to director Puri Jagannadh. And when Puri narrated the script to Janhvi, the actress apparently loved it and gave her nod for the project. "Even act-resses such as Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey were approached for the part.



but things did not materialize.



However, Karan Johar was instrumental in getting Janhvi Kapoor on board. The actress is still working her date diary, and in all probability, she might commence shooting in February." Fans might recall that in an earlier television chat, when Janhvi was asked to name an actor she'd love to be in her real life, she'd said, 'Vijay Deverakonda'.







