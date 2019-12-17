The Akkineni effect

Samantha Akkineni



Southern cinema's most successful female actor Samantha Akkineni is all set to make her debut on the digital space.







The chosen one is Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D. K.'s ongoing series, 'The Family Man'. Sources reveal that Amazon Prime Video almost immediately green lighted a second season of the show, seeing how well the first season was received on the OTT platform.







While Manoj Bajpai and much of the original cast will be seen in 'The Family Man 2', the one cast addition to Season 2 is Akkineni, who seems to be doing her career's best work after getting married to Nagarjuna's elder son Nag Chaitanya.

Revealing Samantha's role in 'The Family Man 2', Nidimoru reveals, "We've been instructed not to reveal her character or look. She plays a character unlike any that she has played so far."





The director adds that her role can be classified as a negative one. "I can say she plays a negative character. I can't say anything more than that for now," he says.



The actress was last seen in two back-to-back Telugu hits named Majili (with her husband Nag Chaitanya) and Oh Baby (the all-girls revenge saga).





---Agencies





