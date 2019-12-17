Bindu Kona lend her voice for 'item song'





Bindu Kona has been passing busy days with stage shows now. She had intention to lend her voice for 'item song' in movie. Her dream came into true at last. She lent her voice for an 'item song' composed by Ibrar Tipu and which lyrics were written by Kabir Bokul. Recording was done at Ibrar Tipu's own recording studio in the city's Rampura area last week.







There will be reflection of the song titled 'Rupey Aamar Agoon Jwoley' in the 'item song,' according to Bindu Kona.While talking about the song she said, "I had dreamt to lend my voice for an 'item song.' At last, my dream came into true. I liked lyrics and music composition of the song. I am very much optimistic about the song. I am really excited because my first rendered play-back song is an 'item song."





Yesterday was her birthday and she performed in three stage shows. In the morning, she performed in Bananai, at National Martyrs' Memorial at noon time and at night in a stage show at Mirzapur of Tangail. Bindu Kona also informed that after returning from Gazipur taking part in a stage show she celebrated her birthday with her family.



Round the month she will be engaged with stage shows in Ashulia on December 17, in Naogaon on December 18, at RTV's Music Station on December 19, at NBR Show on December 21, at Laksam on December 22, in Chattogram on December 24, in Jamalpur on December 25 and 31, she added.



Leave Your Comments