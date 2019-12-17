Momtaz renders theme song of Khulna Tigers in BBPL





Bangabandhu BPL T20 2019 has already started. Though the singer was supposed to sing at the opening ceremony, she could not perform due to scheduling conflicts. This time, Momtaz rendered the theme song of Khulna Tigers team in BBPL. It is titled 'Deshta Kanpchhey Khelar Chapey'.





Recording of the song was done on Thursday night. Then the singer took part in the video shoot last Friday. The song is written by Hasib Hasan Chowdhury and composed by Chirkutt's Emon. Producer Ronnie Bhowmick has finished filming the music video on the seventh floor of the BFDC in the capital's Karwan Bazaar area. Nova Firoz was producer of the music video. The song will start be aired from December 20.





Referring to the theme song of Khulna Tigers, Momtaz Begum said, "The whole team has had very little time to work on this. But in a short period of time, everyone has worked very sincerely.



Emon has worked very hard on the song. I hope everyone likes it." Momtaz performed a show at Dhaka University on Victory Day.







Leave Your Comments