Shabnur to act in a new movie





Popular film actress Shabnur has returned to country after staying in Australia for few months at a time. Once upon a time, Shabnur-Salman was a popular pair among the movie-lovers. Now Shabnur stays in Bangladesh for few months while rest of the time stays in Australia.







Recently news was found that she is going to act in a new movie of a production house. While asking her in this regard Shabnur said, "I did not give commitment to any director to work in a movie because I am not fit now for acting. While acting on the screen I always tried to impress the viewers. So, I cannot work on the screen with my present out-fit. When I will be fit physically, then I will work, otherwise not."





Today is her birthday but she has no special plan to celebrate the day. Except mother her other family members are outside the country.





Shooting of Shabnur-starrer her last movie 'Eto Premey Eto Maya', directed by Mostafizur Rahman Manik, yet not finished. She said, "When I started shooting of this film I gave full schedule to its director. But producer of this film could not continue its shooting due financial crisis. When financial crisis was solved then producer was changed for several times. So, its shooting became interrupted.





I became fat. As a result, I stopped shooting and took time to become slim. In fact, I believe viewers want to watch me on the screen like previous time's Shabnur, not Shabnur of present time. I hope it will be finished soon."





Shabnur debuted her career in big screen with the hands of late Ehtesham's movie 'Chandni Raatey'. Produced by MB Films and presented by Aziz Mohammad Bhai Shabbir acted against Shabnur in this film. As a pair, Shabnur started her successful journey with late Salman Shah in film 'Tumi Aamar'.







