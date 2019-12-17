Rafique stars in Victory Day exhibition cricket match

Former national and leading domestic cricketers pose for a photo during the Victory Day exhibition cricket match between Shaheed Mushtaque XI and Shaheed Jewel XI on Monday. -BCB





Former Bangladesh left arm spinner Mohammad Rafique was at his vintage best as he smashed his way to 39-ball 81 as Shaheed Mushtaque XI beat Shaheed Jewel XI by seven wickets in the traditional Victory Day Exhibition Twenty20 Cricket Match on Monday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur to mark the Bangladesh's Victory Day.







Elected to bat first, Shaheed Jewel XI were able to post a challenging 162 for four in 20 overs. Ehsanul Haque Seezan top scored 52 runs for Shaheed Jewel XI. Former national opener Shahriar Hossain Biddut contributed 32 runs while Sajal Chowdhury was unbeaten on 46 runs. Ex-national Paceman Shafiuddin Ahmed Babu bagged two wickets for 27 runs for Shaheed Mushtaque XI. Minhazul Abedin Nannu added 16. Naimur Rahman Durjoy MP could manage five runs while former national captain Khaled Mahmud Sujan scored only three runs.





In reply, Mohammed Rafique and former star opener Mehrab Hossain Ope shared 118-run stand for the third wicket to help Shaheed Mushtaque XI's comprehensive win with 10 balls to spare. Rafique wo was adjudged the player of the match, managed his tornado innings with eight boundaries and five massive sixes. Mehrab Hossain Ope scored an unbeaten 47-ball 48. Harunur Rashid Liton also added 12 runs while former national opener Javed Omar Belim scored six runs.





The T20 format exhibition cricket match is a regular event of Bangladesh Cricket Board on the occasion of the country's victory day with the participation former national and leading domestic cricketers. Abdul Halim Chwodhury Jewel, an elegant opener, while Mushtaque, a devoted cricket organiser, sacrificed their lives for the independence of the country during the Liberation War in 1971. The BCB organised the match, named after those two heroes of Bangladesh in every year.





Shaheed Jewel XI: Naimur Rahman Durjoy MP, Habibul Bashar, Akram Khan, Minhazul Abedin Nannu, Mahmudul Hasan Rana, Shahriar Hossain Biddut, Enamul Hoque Moni, Sajal Chowdhury, Khaled Mahmud Sujan, Nasir Ahmed Nasu, Ehsanul Hoque Seezan, Neeyamur Rashid Rahul, Hasibul Hossain Shanto and Mohammad Salim (WK).





Manager: Golam Faroque Chowdhury Suru.





Shaheed Mushtaque XI: Khaled Mashud Pilot, Javed Omar Belim, Faruque Ahmed, Mohammed Rafique, Mushfiqur Rahman, Mehrab Hossain Ope, Jahangir Alam, Harunur Rashid Liton, Anwar Hossain (WK), Tareq Aziz Khan, Morshed Ali Khan, Mohammad Ali, Anowar Hossain (Monir), Shafiuddin Ahmed Babu. Manager: ASM Roquibul Hassan.

