Stokes named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019

England all-rounder Ben Stokes pose with BBC's Sports Personality of the Year award. -Collected.





Ben Stokes has won the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 award for his heroics in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 and the home Ashes series.





Stokes is only the fifth cricketer, and the first since Andrew Flintoff in 2005, to have received the honour since it began in 1954. The award, announced on Sunday, 15 December, is part of BBC's annual sporting awards, and celebrates the best of British sport, with the public voting on shortlisted candidates. Rounding up a good day for the England cricket, the men's one-day team were declared Team of the Year for their World Cup win, while the victory itself was voted Greatest Sporting Moment of 2019.







Hosts England lifted the trophy at Lord's after the thrilling final against New Zealand was decided on boundary count. Stokes top-scored with 84* in that match to tie the scores after the regulation 50 overs. His manic 135* in the Headingley Test, which completed an unlikely one-wicket win for England, when they were nine down with still 73 to get, was another highlight of a strong summer for the all-rounder.







"It's an individual award, but I play a team sport and one of the great things about that is you get to share special moments with those teammates, coaches and without that effort you put in, I wouldn't be up here receiving this award so thank you so much," Stokes said in his acceptance speech. Paying tribute to his teammate in a statement, ODI captain Eoin Morgan said, "Ben is a thoroughly deserving winner.





The team always comes first for Ben and he gives everything for the boys around him. He's a great man to have in the dressing room and so talented with bat and ball."





Added Joe Root, the Test captain, "When his team really needed him in 2019, Ben delivered and he truly deserves this accolade. We're looking forward to him joining us in South Africa and we're hoping for more fireworks from Ben in the series down here and for many years to come."





