BBPL Chattogram phase from today

Chattogram Challengers cricketers celebrating the Victory Day at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday. -Collected





The Chattogram part of the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) is all set to begin from today at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in the port city Chattogram.





The Chattogram phase of the BBPL will begin with the match between Khulna Tigers and table toppers Rajshahi Royals while Chattogram Challengers would take on Sylhet Thunder at the same day in the afternoon.





Chattogram Challengers which had already won two matches out of three would get four matches at their home ground. If they can win all of the matches, the number of victories would six which almost could seal their play-off berth.





Considering the advantage of home ground, its head Paul Nixon believes that it is the golden chance of keeping them ahead of the others.





"We need good victories here. It's 49th victory celebration. We are inspired by it. It's obviously my first time here. There will be home challenges although already we have done some victories well," Nixon said in Chattogram on Monday.





"This is a crucial part of BBPL what we mentioned earlier. Four home games, you know, we have to win every game. You know it's crucial. We have to win six games. I think we can go close to qualifying unless we have to go an odd long path. So, it's crucial. Wicket looks good and temperature is beautiful. So, we are looking forward to a good preparation today. We will work hard today and come tomorrow and execute the plan as best as we can to," he added.





Nixon believes the wicket here would be good to bat on and hence the batsmen would have to take the responsibility to amass a good score on the board.





"Twenty20 is a small margin game. It's about a getting over the line. Sometimes you go over the line. Sometimes you crawl over the line. It's about a getting over the line. You know we worked well for the overall improvement." Nixon said.







"You know we work over fielding, and the areas where we should do improvement. Our batsmen need to be nice to score 165 or 170 at the end. I think the pitch is here to be a bit more conducive for good batting than Dhaka. Our bowlers, you know, would like to take more wickets," he remarked.





The bowlers also could thrive here if they can be smart in executing their plan, Nixon, the English-born coach said.





"Definitely, I think it's not going to be good wicket for the bowlers. I think bowlers have to bowl smart to keep them in race. I think it will be high scoring matches here. They have to be smart in executing their plans," he added.





All the teams have already reached Chattogram and even started their practice. The Chattogram Phase of the tournament will continue till December 24.





Meanwhile, Rajshahi Royals remains at the top of the point table with four points from two games. Dhaka Platoon and Chattogram Challengers also have four points but both the team played three matches so far. Khulna Tigers so far played just one match and won that two get two points. Cumilla Warriors won one and lost one in their two matches.





However Sylhet Thunder lost all the three matches they played while Rangpur Rangers also couldn't open their account after losing two matches they played so far.

Leave Your Comments