Tamim doubtful about Dhaka Platoon's next match

Dhaka Platoon opener Tamim Iqbal playing a lofted shot against Comilla Warriors during Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. -BCB





On the eve of their first match in Chattogram phase Dhaka Platoon is going to suffer a big blow as their dashing opener and local hero Tamim Iqbal could miss the first match in Chattogram phase of the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) due to fever. Even Tamim didn't travel with the team due to the fever when his side left Dhaka for the port city.





"Tamim is having viral fever and he is not going to Chattogram with the team," the BCB chief physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury said on Monday.





"He will be staying in the hospital and we can only tell you about his updates after assessing his condition tomorrow (today)," he said.





According to Dhaka Platoon head coach Mohammad Salahuddin, Tamim is suffering serious fever. It is still doubtful whether Tamim will be available in Dhaka platoon's first match in Chattogram against Chattogram Challengers or not. Tamim also sustained groin injury during the match against Sylhet Thunder but according to Dhaka Platoon head coach Mohammad Salahuddin, they are not worried about it as the injury did not appear to be very serious.





"I don't think the groin injury is very serious," Salahuddin said.





"He did not travel with the team as he was having severe fever and we can only have a clear picture about him after getting the medical report in our hand," he said.





Opener Tamim Iqbal's return to form brought a huge relief not just for the Bangladesh national team management but also for the Dhaka Platoon.





Unarguably the best opener the country has ever produced, Tamim Iqbal went through a lean patch with willow since the World Cup in England.





He scored 235 runs in eight matches with just one half-century in the cricket's biggest extravaganza before his form hit lowest ebb in Bangladesh's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in which he scored just two runs. He also failed to shine in the first match of BBPL for Dhaka Platoon as he scored just 5. Even though captain Mashrafe backed him to return to form, there was huge concern whether Tamim really could get him back.





However ending all speculation, the opener struck a 53 ball-74 against Cumilla Warriors in the Dhaka's second match to help them win it by 20 runs. He also scored 31 against Sylhet Thunder in the Dhaka's last match.





