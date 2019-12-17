Pearson to provide SELTs





Pearson, the world's learning company, on Monday announced that it has been awarded commercial agreements from the UK Home Office to provide Secure English Language Tests (SELTs) to people who need to demonstrate their English language skills to work or live in the UK.





Running for a minimum of three years, the commercial agreements will be delivered through the Pearson Test of English (PTE) Academic and PTE Home - a new speaking and listening test for family visa, settlement and citizenship applicants. Both these English language tests have been internally developed by Pearson.





PTE Academic is one of the fastest growing products in Pearson and is a strategic growth priority for the company, posting 30 percent growth in test volumes last year.







The test is already accepted by the Australian and New Zealand governments for all visa applications. It is also accepted by 100 percent of Australian, New Zealand and Irish Universities, 98 percent of UK universities, and more than 2,000 academic programs in the USA.







The fully digital test is delivered through Pearson VUE, the computer-based testing business of Pearson. The latest AI technology is used for scoring; biometric data collection provides enhanced security measures and voice recognition software is applied for the speaking element of the test. These cutting-edge technologies ensure the provision of an impartial and highly accurate test of people's English language proficiency.







Furthermore, test takers can book online up to 24 hours in advance, take advantage of year-round worldwide testing slots and receive their results quickly.

