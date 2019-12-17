IBBL holds discussion, doa mahfil

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) Risk Management Committee Chairman Major General (retd) Engr Abdul Matin, Managing Director and CEO Md Mahbub ul Alam, Additional Managing Directors Mohammed Monirul Moula and Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Deputy Managing Dire





Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited arranged a discussion meeting and Doa Mahfil on the occasion of Victory Day at IBBL Savar branch on Monday. IBBL Risk Management Committee Chairman Major General (retd) Engr Abdul Matin was present in the program as the chief guest.







Presided over by Managing Director and CEO Md Mahbub ul Alam, the program was addressed by Additional Managing Directors Mohammed Monirul Moula and Muhammad Qaisar Ali, as special guests. Deputy Managing Directors Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Hasne Alam, Md Abdul Jabbar and Md Saleh Iqbal, among others, also addressed the program.







Executives and employees of all level of the bank attended the function. Moreover, the discussion and Doa Mahfil were arranged at all the branches and zones of the bank. Illumination was also done at head office and all branches.



