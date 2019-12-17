Migratory birds arriving in Chattogram's Lakes

Thousands of migratory birds gathered in the seashore and the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram this winter season. -Collected





The migratory and guest birds gathered in the seashore areas and sides of the banks of river Karnaphuli in Chittagong. Birds arrive here during the winter season. Many of the bird lovers are going to the seashore areas and riversides of Karnaphuli in Chittagong to see the migratory and guest birds.





Sources said, like every years, birds of different species, escaping extreme cold in their homes in the heavy cold countries in the North in search of food, already gathered at the seashore areas and river banks. Asma Begum, a zoologist and bird lover said, "Every year during winter, when cold turns severe, migratory birds like ducks flock to the seashore areas and banks of river Karnaphuli in Chittagong from Siberia, China and Himalayan reign between December to January.'





Kalim Ullah, a dweller at Patenga in Chittagong said, "Now, the morning comes to us by the sounds of the migratory and guest birds. There are many migratory and guest birds here in our village adjoining the river Karnaphuli."





Sobhan Ali, another city dweller who went to river side with his son to see the guest birds said, '"It is actually a rare experience that we have been enjoying the movements of the migratory and guest birds here in the river side areas." However, many of the city dwellers are going to the river side areas to see the birds. But, there are no well thought steps of the administration or Chittagong Port Authority for saving the lives of the guest birds. Meanwhile, it is reported that the bird hunters are killing the migratory birds.





Some of them are selling those at the local bazaars in Anwara, Potiya and Boalkhali areas. Besides, some traders are carrying the migratory and guest birds in the homes of the city area for selling to the dwellers now. According to the sources, migratory birds coming from the coldest parts of the Central Asia settle down in the watery marshlands, forest, and plains near the rivers of Bangladesh, and other nearby South Asian countries because of the warm weather, abundance of fresh water, and food.





This event has been taking place in nature for tens of thousands of years. The climate of Bangladesh during the short spanned winter provides an ideal environment for these migratory birds. Migratory birds are very colorful. These exotic birds add to the natural beauty of rivers and lakes of Bangladesh.





Migration is critical for survival of several species of birds make the journey every year. Without this annual journey, they would not be able to raise their young.





They detect the change of the seasons by observing the angle at which the sun sets, and the duration of the day. As days start to get shorter, they know instinctively, that this is the time to fly south. Most bird species are precise in following their migration calendar.



Several factors influence the length of migration- how far they fly depends on the time taken for the journey, the amount of time it takes to produce healthy brood, and amount of nurturing their young ones, experts opined. The greatest mystery lies in the bird's ability to navigate accurately across the states.





Many scientists believe that natural magnetic sensors in their brains, eyes, and bills help them sense the Earth's magnetic fields, and so they can sense the north and south directions as they fly.





They also follow the same route every year, so the older birds may have also memorized the path which they must take; their eye sight is much stronger than that of humans, and so, they are able to spot different geographical features and landforms from the sky. Some birds also learn these routes from their parents





