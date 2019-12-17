Victory Day observed in Laxmipur

Former civil aviation and tourism minister AKM Shahjahan Kamal, district deputy commissioner Anjan Chandra Paul, Superintendent of Laxmipur Police AHM Kamruzzaman placing wreaths at the memorials of martyrs in Jhumur area of the district town. -AA





The 49th Victory Day was celebrated in Laxmipur on Monday with due respect and festivity.The district administration payed deep homage to the martyrs, who laid down their lives for the country during the Liberation War in 1971. The celebration started with 31-gun salute after the sunrise.







Former civil aviation and tourism minister AKM Shahjahan Kamal, district deputy commissioner Anjan Chandra Paul, Superintendent of Laxmipur Police AHM Kamruzzaman, among others, placed wreaths at the memorials of martyrs in Jhumur area of the district town.Later, a munajat was offered in the mass grave of the martyrs in Bagbari area, seeking eternal peace for their departed souls.







The other programme, include exchange of greetings and a reception accorded to the freedom fighters and the families of martyres.



Leave Your Comments