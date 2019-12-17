Victory Day celebrated in Chattogram

CCC Mayor A J M Nasir Uddin with leaders of Awami League and its front organizations placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar , Chattogram on Monday to pay tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War marking the Victory Day.





The auspicious 49th Victory Day is being celebrated in the divisional city Chattogram as well as different parts of the district On Monday with a renewed vow for building Bangladesh as a happy, prosperous and non-communal country in the spirit of the Great War of Liberation.





People from all walks of life thronged the Shaheed Minar and placed floral wreaths there to pay tribute to the Liberation War martyrs. Leaders of different socio-political and cultural organizations, professionals, teachers and students, among others, also paid tribute through placing wreaths at the Shaheed Minar.





Different government, semi-government and autonomous bodies, socio-cultural and political organizations, and educational institutions also arranged separate program like discussions, cultural programmes and photo exhibition at many places of the city to observe the day. The Chittagong University authorities also arranged different program to celebrate the Victory Day. The publication of a list of Razakars just a day before the victory day brought a new dimension in the observance of the precious moment this year.





Forty-eight years back on December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent state under the leadership of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, with the supreme sacrifice of the lives of three million people and chastity of nearly half a million women. Different socio-cultural, political and educational institutions arranged a series of program to celebrate the nation's glorious victory.





Besides, 'Bijoy-Mancha' (stage of victory) were built at upazila and district levels across the country from December 16, where discussion on history of the Liberation War, photo and film exhibition, documentary, songs on liberation war and cultural programmes are being held. Bangladesh missions abroad are observing the day through various program.







Earlier, in 2017, the celebration had reached a new height following the UNESCO's recognition of Bangabandhu's historic March 7th Speech as a part of the world's documentary heritage.







On October 30 in 2017, the UNESCO announced the prestigious acknowledgement of one of the world's most glorious speeches, through which Bangabandhu effectively decelerated the country's independence in a mammoth public rally at Ramna Racecourse ground (now Suhrawardy Udyan) in Dhaka on March 7, 1971.







The speech inspired the Bengali nation in their quest for freedom and energised freedom loving people for freeing the country through War of Liberation.





