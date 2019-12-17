Delhi issues advisory to states, UTs

A pitched battle took place between the protesters and the police in Jamia University Delhi on Sunday. -NDTV





Students from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Jadavpur University and IIT Mumbai have come in support of Jamia Millia Islamia students after the alleged use of police force on Sunday which left several injured. The opposition parties also came together today against the alleged police excesses at the Jamia Milia Islamia and the new citizenship law, which had triggered countrywide protests.







Earlier, students staged strong protests in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh against the amended Citizenship Act approved by the Parliament on Wednesday, reports NDTV.





After the evening's violence in Delhi, during which a pitched battle took place between the protesters and the police and buses and two-wheelers were burnt, the police had barged into the Jamia campus without permission, rounded up and detained around 100 students.







In Aligarh and Meerut, internet services were cut to avoid spreading of rumours. While an uneasy calm prevailed in Assam, West Bengal plunged deeper into chaos with incidents of arson and loot reported from the state. Union Minister asks students to stay away from violence Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank appeals to students to stay away from violence and maintain peace on campuses.





The Delhi Police need to take a cue from PM Modi's tweets on how peaceful protests in a democracy are acceptable, says actor and activist Swara Bhaskar after crackdown on Jamia students.



"Don't understand why students are being treated as criminals in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh University," she adds. "The manner in which students from other universities have risen to support Jamia Millia Islamia is praiseworthy". Jamia students shout slogans against Vijay Goel Protesting Jamia Millia Islamia students shouted slogans against former union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vijay Goel when he went to meet them in the afternoon.





As Goel reached the spot, the students started shouting "Vijay Goel, Go Back". Goel, a Rajya Sabha MP, said that the whole protest was unfortunate and politically motivated. He said, "No one should fear the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Neither the act will harm anyone's right nor will it take away Indian citizenship from anyone."





Congress continues to protest at India Gate Congress leader Jagdish Tytler arrives for party's symbolic protest near India Gate. Delhi: Jagdish Tytler arrives for Congress' symbolic protest near India Gate over police action during students' protests in Jamia Millia Islamia (Delhi) & Aligarh Muslim University.





IIM Ahmedabad students join protests Students from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad took out a march in solidarity with students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University protesting against the police crackdown and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.





States asked to take precautionary measures Ministry of home affairs sources say an advisory has been issued to all state governments asking them to take precautionary measures to maintain law and order after incidents of violence and protests were reported from various places.





The state governments and UT administrations have been requested to take requisite precautionary measures to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquility. They have also been requested to take action against circulation of fake news and rumours on social media having potential to incite violence.





Entry and exit gates of 3 metro stations closed Entry and exit gates of Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan are closed. Trains will not be halting at Patel Chowk and Udyog Bhawan, says Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.





AAP instigating students: Delhi BJP Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has accused Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of circulating a "fake" video to allege that a bus was torched under police protection during a protest over the amended Citizenship Act in Jamia Nagar area a day earlier.





Sisodia had on Sunday tweeted a video of the incident and wrote "The BJP scared of defeat in (Assembly) polls is putting Delhi on fire. AAP is against any kind of violence. It is BJP's petty politics. See in this video how under police protection arson is being carried out."





Tiwari blamed AAP leaders including Mr Sisodia and party MLA Amanatullah Khan of "instigating" people and urged students not to become a pawn of politicians like them.





Celebrities support students, condemn police action in Delhi Director Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Konkona Sensharma and Sudhir Mishra have condemned the police crackdown on students of Jamia Milia while accusing the government of trying to stifle the voices of dissent against Citizenship Amendment Act.





Anurag Kashyap, who had left Twitter in August this year, returned to the social media platform to voice his anger over the way student protests were handled."This has gone too far... (I) can't stay silent any longer. This government is clearly fascist... and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet.." he tweeted.





Actor Taapsee Pannu said the videos of police action inside the campus were heartbreaking. "Wonder if this is a start or the end. Whatever it is, this is surely writing new rules of the land and those who don''t fit in can very well see the consequences. This video breaks heart and hopes all together. Irreversible damage, and I''m not talking about just the life and property," she wrote on Twitter.





Dec 16, 2019 16:24 (IST) Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leaders hold dharna at India Gate Congress leaders led by Priyanka Gandhi hold dharna at India Gate in Delhi to express solidarity with protesting students against Citizenship bill.





"This is a government that has attacked the rights of youths and students of the country. That is why Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior Congress leaders have decided to sit on a symbolic protest at the India Gate from 4 pm, for the next 2 hours," says Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.





21 arrested after clashes between AMU students, police As many as 21 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes between AMU students and police over the Citizenship Amendment Act and orders issued to completely vacate all hostels of the university.





"We have arrested 21 persons in the matter. Named FIR has been lodged against 56 persons and others unidentified," SSP Aligarh Akash Kulhary said. AMU Proctor Afifullah Khan says no student will be allowed to remain in the hostels as strict orders have been issued to vacate all hostels completely.





4 DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes damaged during Jamia violence: Delhi Police, news agency PTI reports There was no firing, no casualties in Jamia violence: Delhi Police PRO Randhawa, news agency PTI reports The Delhi Police crime branch will investigate the Jamia violence and people should not pay any heed to social media rumors, Mr Randhawa says.





The senior police official denied the rumor of that a police personnel had set ablaze a bus during protests. He further appealed not spread or pay attention to any of the rumor about the incident.





Mamata Banerjee Adresses Public Gathering In Kolkata Mamata Banerjee said that more and more chief ministers are coming forward and opposing the NRC.





The chief minister appealed to her countreparts from other states to join her in opposing citizenship act as well. She further appealed people to not to resort violence during protests. Few people took money from BJP and indulged in vandalism and arson, alleges Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee amid violence in West Bengal.





"Violent Protests Deeply Distressing," Says Modi Prime Minister Naredra Modi, in a series of tweet, appealed for peace in the country. Following is the list of tweet posted by the prime minister on Twitter. Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and Deeply Distressing This is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumor-mongering and falsehoods.







Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing. Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos.





The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 was passed by both Houses of Parliament with overwhelming support. Large number of political parties and MPs supported its passage. This Act illustrates India's centuries old culture of acceptance, harmony, compassion and brotherhood. I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India of any religion. No Indian has anything to worry regarding this Act. This Act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India.







