



Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi was a 13th century Persian poet, an Islamic dervish and a Sufi mystic. He is regarded as one of the greatest spiritual masters and poetical intellects. Born in 1207 AD, he belonged to a family of learned theologians. He made use of everyday life's circumstances to describe the spiritual world. Rumi's poems have acquired immense popularity, especially among the Persian speakers of Afghanistan, Iran and Tajikistan. Rumi was a disciple of Sayyed Burhan ud-Din Muhaqqiq Termazi, one of his father's students.. By the time Rumi reached the age of 24, he had proven himself as a well-informed scholar in the field of religious science. Rumi departed from the world on 17 December 1273 AD, in Konya, within the Seljuk Empire's territory (currently it's within Turkey).



