



Dame Jacqueline Wilson DBE, FRSL is an English novelist who writes for children's literature. As her children's novels frequently feature themes of adoption, divorce, and mental illness, they tend to attract controversy. Four of her books appear in the BBC's The Big Read poll of the 100 most popular books in the UK, and for her lifetime contribution as a children's writer, Wilson was a UK nominee for the international Hans Christian Andersen Award in 2014. Wilson is the author of many book series. Her Tracy Beaker series, inaugurated in 1991 with The Story of Tracy Beaker, includes three sequels and has been adapted into four CBBC television series: The Story of Tracy Beaker, Tracy Beaker Returns, The Dumping Ground, and The Tracy Beaker Survival Files. As of 2019, Wilson has written 111 novels . She was born in Bath, Somerset, England in 1945 .



Leave Your Comments