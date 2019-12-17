'Old rulers responsible for world problems'



Former US President Barack Obama has said women would do an 'indisputably better' job running the world than men, and blamed many of the problems around the globe on 'old people', mostly male leaders who don't want to give up their power.





Obama, while speaking at a private leadership conference in Singapore recently, said that while he was still in office, he would think of what the world would be like if it was run by a majority of women. "Now women, I just want you to know, you are not perfect. But what I can say pretty indisputably is that you're better than us [men]", he said at the meeting.



"I'm absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything... living standards and outcomes," he said.



Obama, who served as US president from 2009 to 2017, and former first lady Michelle Obama have spent their time since leaving the White House creating a foundation that works to mentor young leaders on a global scale.



Both were in Kuala Lumpur last week for an Obama Foundation event.



Michelle also was joined on stage by actress Julia Roberts with former Miss Malaysia Deborah Henry at the inaugural 'Leaders: Asia-Pacific' conference, focused on promoting women's education in the region Thursday.



Barack Obama, during the conference, said he has no plans to come back to office any time soon, when asked at the conference asked about returning to political leadership.



He said he preferred that leaders step aside when it's their time, and blamed older generations for the issues challenging the globe.



"If you look at the world and look at the problems it's usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way," he said.



"It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self-importance or your own power."



Obama also made comments on political polarization, and the use of social media to spread false information.





---BBC

