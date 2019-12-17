Autocratic regime is on: VP Nur

Vice-President of Dhaka University Central Students' Union Nurul Haque Nur talking to journalists after placing a floral wreath at the National Martyrs Memorial at Savar on Monday. -Collected





Vice President of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur said on Monday that autocracy is going on in the country in the name of controlled democracy. Nurul Haque Nur made this remark while speaking to journalists after placing floral wreaths at the National Martyrs Mausoleum in Savar on the occasion of the Victory Day.





Nurul Haque Nur said that politicians and intellectuals have failed to establish democracy in Bangladesh. He said, "The dreams of the freedom fighters have not been fulfilled.







An autocratic regime is going on in the country. The young generation should come up to build up a new Bangladesh."Nurul Haque Nur stated that the prosecution of all war criminals should be properly accomplished. He urged the authorities concerned to meet the demands of laborers.







He said, "Workers are dying through hunger strike in an independent country. The country's people have lost confidence on the government."

