Notices sent to Dainik Sangram: Hasan





Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said separate notices were sent to Dainik Sangram asking why its declaration would not be cancelled for publishing a report defaming Liberation War spirit by calling executed war criminal Quader Mollah a "martyr."





He said this while talking to reporters in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the city on Monday after paying homage to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of Victory Day.





Hasan Mahmud said, "The information ministry, the district administration and the Department of Films and Publications (DFP) have already sent separate notices to the Dainik Sangram for publishing the report undermining our independence."







The vernacular newspaper showed an audacity by circulating the news item labeling executed infamous war criminal Abdul Quader Molla as a "martyr", he said. Dr Hasan, also Awami League publicity and publication secretary, said publishing such a "rubbish' news item in the month of victory stigmatized the sacrifice of the Liberation War martyrs.







Pointing out anti-liberation activities of Quader Mollah, the minister said he (Mollah) in collaboration with the Pakistani occupation forces was involved in anti-state activities during the Liberation War of 1971.He said Mollah was directly involved in mass killing, arson attacks and different anti-social activities during the war and that is why, court awarded him capital punishment.





Replying to a question, Hasan said the people from all strata must take the country forward foiling all the intrigues of the anti-liberation forces.Anti-state activities of the anti-liberation forces and their followers will not be tolerated at all, he warned.







