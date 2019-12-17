'Country still not safe'

Members of the Sector Commanders' Forum taking oath at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the city on Monday marking the 48th Victory Day. -Mostafizur Rahman





Sector Commanders Forum's Secretary General Haroon Habib said on Monday, "Anti-liberation forces are still active in Bangladesh. The country is not still safe. We want our young generation to come up to build up a humanitarian and prosperous Bangladesh."





Haroon Habib made these remarks at a program at the historic Suhrawardy Uddyan in Dhaka where the Pakistan Army surrendered on 16 December 1971. Haroon Habib said, "We are lucky that we could participate in the glorious Liberation War. We want today's youths to protect the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh which was achieved through the martyrdom of three million people."





Sector Commanders Forum's Chairman Major General (Retd) KM Shafiullah called upon everyone to uphold the dignity and spirit of 1971. He also laid emphasis on liberating Bangladesh from the claws of communal groups.





The youths who participated in the program took oaths to make the best of their efforts to safeguard the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh at any cost. They also urged the government to accomplish the prosecution of all war criminals.





A cultural program was rendered at the end of the event.

