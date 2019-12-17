Collaborators' list was overdue: Kamal





Jatiya Oikya Front (JOF) Convener Dr Kamal Hossain has thanked the government for releasing a first list of collaborators who worked with the Pakistani occupation army during the Liberation War but he was critical of how long it took to do so.





He came up with the remark while talking to reporters after paying tribute to freedom fighters at the National Martyrs' Monument on Monday. Dr Kamal said, "Why [was it released] after 50 years? This government has been in power for the last 10 years. Why did it take 10 years?"





Terming independence 'the biggest achievement' of Bangalees, Kamal Hossain, also the president of Gono Forum said, there is no alternative to unity to make the independence meaningful as the unity of people was behind achieving the independence.





"People's unity and healthy politics are the prerequisite to building a Bangladesh free from corruption. Politics of division creates disunity among people. We are busy in finding faults of others. As a result, main challenges remain unaddressed."





