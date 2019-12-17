AL Razakars not enlisted: Fakhrul





Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that there are many collaborators (Razakars) inside Awami League but they have not been named on the list of Razakars.







Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made this remark on Monday after placing floral wreaths on the grave of former President and BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.







Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "This government is making different lists to obtain mean political aims. It cannot be said right now whether the list of Razakars is authentic or not. Many Razakars belonging to Awami League are not named on this list. This list is politically motivated."





Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told reporters that there is no democracy in the country at this moment. The opposition political parties are not being allowed to carry out their programs independently, he further said.





BNP leaders Selima Rahman, Mohammad Shahjahan, Dr AZM Jahid Hossain, Joynal Abedin Faruk, Khairul Kabir Khokon, Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, Sadek Khan, Kazi Abul Bashar were present at that time among others.





