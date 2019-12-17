Khaleda: It's unprecedented





BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has described her bail denial by the apex court in Zia Charitable Trust graft case as 'unprecedented', said her sister on Monday.





The BNP chief made the remarks when her relatives met her at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU.





"It's unprecedented. She should've been granted bail considering her age and ailment. Granting bail doesn't mean sparing or releasing anybody. She could've been granted bail, but they (Judges) didn't it. She (Khaleda) also said it's unprecedented," Khaleda Zia's sister told reporters after the meeting with the BNP chief, reports UNB.





Asked about Khaleda's health condition, Selima said she is in a bad shape. "She neither can sit nor stand up. She is unable to eat as she feels nausea after having anything. She is also suffering from stomachache."





She also said the BNP chief is so sick that she cannot move.





Mentioning that her diabetes is not under control, Selima said her fasting sugar level never comes below 12 mmol/L. "Today, her fasting sugar level was 14-14 mmol/L," she said, adding that the BNP chief needs advanced treatment at this stage.





She also alleged that Khaleda is not getting proper treatment at the BSMMU. "She is suffering from stomachache. She is not getting proper treatment here. How will she survive here?





Selima said the BNP chairperson urged the country's people to pray for her. "What else can we do?"





Asked whether they discussed parole issue, she replied in the negative.On December 12, the Appellate Division rejected the bail petition of the BNP chairperson in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.





The six-member appellate bench, led by chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order after hearing the petition.Khaleda moved the apex court on 14 November challenging a High Court Division order that had turned down her bail petition in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.





