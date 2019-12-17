ICT chief prosecutor listed as Razakar!



Names of many prominent freedom fighters, including International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Golam Arif Tipu, have appeared in the list of Razakars the government has just published.





Several martyrs in the Liberation War and freedom fighters enjoying government allowances for the best sons of the soil have also been included in the Razakars' roll.





They include Sudhir Kumar Chakrabarty, who was killed by the Pakistan Army during the Liberation War, and his son advocate Tapan Kumar Chakrabarty, who is receiving the freedom fighters' allowances.



Tapan Kumar is the father of Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) leader Dr Manisha Chakrabarty, who contested the Barisal City Corporation election last year.



The Liberation War Affairs Ministry on Sunday published a list of 10,789 Razakars who collaborated with the Pakistani occupation forces during Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.





But to utter surprise of many people, particularly freedom fighters and researchers, the names of a number of valiant freedom fighters and Liberation War martyrs have appeared in the Razakars' list.



The freedom fighters and researchers expressed their resentment over the flaws in the list and demanded that those responsible for the blunders be removed and brought to book.



Liberation War researcher and journalist Waliur Rahman Babu said it is a matter of great shame that even the names of Liberation War organizers have been included in the list of Razakars, though mistakenly.



The name of the ICT chief prosecutor has appeared in the Razakars' list (serial number 606 in list number 89) though he is a freedom fighter and his family members were in favor of the Liberation War.



The list also includes the names of Advocate Mohsin Ali and Advocate Abdus Salam, both were organizers of the Liberation War.



Manisha Chakrabarty in a Facebook post said that the names of her father Tapan Kumar, grandfather Sudhir Kumar Chakrabarty and grandmother also appeared in the Razakars' list.



She said her father is a gazetted freedom fighter and is receiving freedom fighter allowances regularly.



Manisha informed that her grandfather Sudhir Kumar was killed by the Pakistan Army during the Liberation War of 1971.







