Bangladesh moving ahead faster: Minister





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that Bangladesh is moving forward at a faster pace compared to the rest of the world. The country will generate jobs for three crore youths by 2030, he further said.





AHM Mustafa Kamal made these remarks on Monday while addressing a program marking the Victory Day in Cumilla. The program was organized by South Cumilla Awami League.





AHM Mustafa Kamal said that Bangladesh became independent on 16 December 1971 under the charismatic leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Now Bangabandhu's capable daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is leading the country, he further said. Bangladesh has become a development role model to the whole world, he stated.





AHM Mustafa Kamal told the audiences that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman reconstructed war-ravaged Bangladesh after 1971. He urged everyone to work for materializing the dreams of Bangabandhu. Bangladesh has already achieved 8.15% GDP growth rate while efforts are being made to obtain 8.30% growth rate during the ongoing fiscal year, he commented.





Bangladesh's economy is doing well while many countries are facing economic perils due to recession in the present world, AHM Mustafa Kamal said. He called upon everyone to uphold the spirit of 1971 and to believe in the ideology of Bangabandhu to drive the country further ahead.





