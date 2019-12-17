'No compromise with anti-liberation forces'





Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that anti-liberation forces are obstructing the consolidation of Bangladesh's victory in the Liberation War even after almost five decades of independence. He said this while talking to reporters after paying homage to freedom fighters at the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar on Monday.





Obaidul Quader said, "The Awami League will not compromise with the descendants of the anti-liberation forces. The 'infiltrators' will be expelled at the party's next council."





Bangladesh's struggle for independence began at the call of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1971 and culminated on Dec 16, when Pakistani Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi surrendered to the Muktibahini and the Indian military command.







The government has recently released a list of 10,789 Bengalis who collaborated with the Pakistani occupation forces during the Liberation War in 1971.





"Razakars have infiltrated the Awami League. If they cannot be identified, it will be impossible to make a proper list of Razakars," said columnist Abdul Gaffar Choudhury after the release.





