Two killed in Sylhet road accident





Two motorcyclists, including a girl, were killed as a truck crashed into their vehicle at Manikpur in Zakiganj upazila headquarters here on Monday.





The deceased were identified as Russel Ahmed, 26, son of Jamir Uddin of Kanaighat upazila, and Sabnur Begum, 19, daughter of Haris Uddin of Zakiganj upazila.





Meer MdA bdunNaser, officer-in-charge of Jakiganj Police Station said a truck hit the motorbike at Zakiganj Hafsa Mazumder Mahila Degree College area, leaving the duo severely injured.





Locals took them to Zakiganj Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared them dead, the OC added.

Leave Your Comments