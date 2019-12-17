Dhaka ranks second worst in Air Quality Index





Bangladesh’s capital city ranked the second worst in Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday morning.





Dhaka had a score of 210 at 10:17 am, which means the air quality was ‘very unhealthy’.





Afghanistan’s Kabul and Pakistan’s Lahore occupied the first and third slots with scores of 383 and 208 respectively.





When the AQI value is between 201 and 300, it is considered as emergency conditions with health warnings. The entire population is more likely to be affected in this situation.





Active children, adults, and people with respiratory diseases are suggested to limit outdoor exertion.





The air quality is categorized as good when the AQI score remains below 50. The air is classified as moderate when the score is 51-100. But when the number is between 101 and 150, the air is classified as unhealthy for sensitive groups.





The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, tells people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.





Bangladesh’s overcrowded capital has been grappling with air pollution for a long time. The quality usually improves during monsoon.









Leave Your Comments