ASEM calls for durable solution to Rohingya crisis









Foreign Ministers of ASEM member countries have called for a "durable solution" to the Rohingya crisis creating the conditions conducive for "safe, dignified, sustainable and voluntary" return of the Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State.





They also underlined the importance of ensuring accountability in this regard, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. ShahriarAlam led the Bangladesh delegation at the 14th Foreign Minister’s Meeting of Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM FMM14) held in Madrid, Spain on Monday.





Bangladesh has emphasized on the need of decisive global collective actions to ensure "voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable" return of Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.





Bangladesh also called upon the international community to address the issue of climate change on immediate basis.





Shahriar flagged the humanitarian position taken by Bangladesh in providing shelter to the Rohingyas who have fled from their own country after state persecution.





He insisted that the international community needs to put pressure on Myanmar for ensuring accountability and justice for the atrocities committed against the Rohingyas in Myanmar, and for creating a conducive environment in Myanmar for safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas.





He also shared the achievements of Bangladesh, particularly in the area of women empowerment.













In his intervention at the Foreign Ministers’ meeting from Asia and Europe that was inaugurated by the King of Spain, State Minister highlighted the achievements of Bangladesh in ensuring gender parity.





He also explained the challenges faced by Bangladesh as a climate vulnerable country, and the initiatives by the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to address this enormous challenge.

On the sidelines of the ASEM FMM14, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs also held bilateral meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ireland; Foreign Minister of Austria; Foreign Minister of Poland; Foreign Minister of Indonesia; Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation; Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Spain; and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic.





In the bilateral meetings, State Minister Shahriar discussed issues of common interest with them.





He also elaborated the steps taken by the Government of Bangladesh to attract foreign investment, and to promote international trade.





He also invited the Foreign Ministers of ASEM Members States to invest in Bangladesh.

The ASEM Finance Ministers’ meeting will take place in Dhaka in mid 2020.

