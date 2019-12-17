Khulna opt to bowl first against Royals as BPL resumes





Khulna Tigers won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajshahi Royals as the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) resumed in the port city of Chattogram on Tuesday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.





Before heading to this game, Khulna played only one game and clinched a victory. On the other hand, Royals are at the top of the table with two victories in two games that they have played so far in the event.





Liton Das, the right-handed opener of the Royals, played well in the first to games.





In the first game against Dhaka Platoon, he hit 39 before posting unbeaten 44 against Sylhet Thunder in the second game.





Khulna, on the other hand, were guided to the victory in their only game by RahmanullahGurbaz (50) and RileeRossouw (64).





Rajshahi Royals (Playing XI): HazratullahZazai, Liton Das(w), AfifHossain, Shoaib Malik, AlokKapali, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell(c), Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Kamrul Islam.





Khulna Tigers (Playing XI): NajmulHossainShanto, RahmanullahGurbaz, RileeRossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim(w/c), ShamsurRahman, Robbie Frylinck, Aminul Islam, MehidyHasan, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Shahidul Islam.





