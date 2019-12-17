8 BNP leaders held in Narayanganj





Police arrested eight BNP leaders, including district and city unit General Secretaries, in a case filed under the Special Powers Act on charge of preventing government officials from doing their duties on the Victory Day.





The arrestees include district BNP general secretary Mamum Mahmud, city BNP general secretary ATM Kamal, and president of ward No 17 Md Hossain Kajal.





Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Narayanganj Sadar Police Station, said police arrested Mamun from Siddhirganj, Kamal from Mission Para and six others from different areas of the city.





Earlier , Sub Inspector Saiful Islam filed a case against them at midnight.





According to the case statement, when BNP activists brought out a procession marking the Victory Day and locked in a fistfight with police when they reached at 2 No Rail Gate in the town.





Some policemen were injured in the incident, it said.

