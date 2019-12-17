Citizenship Amendment Act: Delhi police in 'shooting' row as protests spread









Indian police have denied shooting people during protests in Delhi - as anger at a citizenship law spreads across the country, according to BBC.





At least three people said they were shot, but police said their wounds were caused by broken tear gas canisters.





The BBC has seen the hospital report of one person who thought he was shot. The report said doctors removed a "foreign object" from his thigh.





The new law offers citizenship to non-Muslims from three nearby countries.





Many of the injured were participating in protests at universities in Delhi.





Ten people, many of whom have "criminal backgrounds", have been arrested, Delhi police said on Tuesday. Amid criticism for using "excessive force" inside campus premises, they added that no students were detained.





Police say that locals who lived near the campus had joined the protests and attacked officers.





Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a petition against the police action inside Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University where they allegedly attacked students inside campus premises like the library and toilets.





More protests are expected to take place throughout Tuesday in universities across cities including Varanasi, Hyderabad, Chennai (formerly Madras) and Kolkata (formerly Calcutta).





The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, said the new law was "for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no place to go except India".





But some say the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is discriminatory and part of a "Hindu nationalist" agenda to marginalise India's 200-million Muslim minority.





Others - particularly in border states - fear being "overrun" by new arrivals from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

