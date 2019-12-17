Ruthless brutality of genocide stunned world conscience: Envoy





Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Mohammad Ziauddin has said after losing the political battle against Bangabandhu’s Awami League, the Pakistani occupation army launched brutal genocide on 25th March, 1971 against the unarmed Bengalis to silence the Bengali nation from seeking a liberal, democratic and secular society.





“The ruthless brutality of the genocide stunned the conscience of the world,” he said recalling the history of Bangladesh’s Liberation War at a Victory Day programme.





The 49th glorious Victory Day was celebrated at Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, D.C. Monday amid patriotic zeal and enthusiasm to build “Golden Bangla” imbibed with the spirit of 1971 War of Liberation.





The daylong celebration started with the hoisting of national flag and playing of national anthem on the embassy premises.





Ambassador Ziauddin hoisted the national flag.





All officers and employees of the embassy attended the flag hoisting ceremony in the morning.





Later, the Ambassador accompanied by officers and employees of the embassy placed wreath at the bust of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and stood in silence for a while as a mark of respect for the great leader.





The Victory-Day messages of the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs were read out.





Defence Attaché Brig General M Moinul Hassan, SPP, ndc, psc, Minister (Press) Shamim Ahmad, Minister (Economic) Md. Mahadee Hassan and Minister (Political) Md. Nural Islam read out the messages respectively.





A special prayer was offered seeking divine blessings for the departed souls of the Father of the Nation and members of his family assassinated on August 15, 1975, the four national leaders and martyred freedom fighters.





Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador said in the USA, the American people took the side of the brutalized Bengalis.





He mentioned the names of Senator Edward Kennedy, former US consul general in Dhaka Archer Blood, famous musician George Harrison and poet Allen Ginsberg, along with many other personalities, who played an active role in support of Bangladesh’s independence.





Characterizing Dhaka-Washington bilateral relation as excellent, the Ambassador stressed the need for expanding the present multifaceted cooperation to newer areas for mutual interests of the two countries.





In the evening, a cultural soiree was organized highlighting Bangladesh’s long struggle for the independence.





The embassy families, artists of Bornomala School and Sristy Nrityangan presented songs and dances at Bangabandhu auditorium.





The event was largely attended by foreign diplomats, officials from different departments of the US government, businessmen, journalists and leading figures of Bangladesh diaspora.













