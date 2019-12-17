Published:  03:25 PM, 17 December 2019

Man held with 22 gold bars at Sylhet airport

Man held with 22 gold bars at Sylhet airport

Customs officials arrested a man along with 22 gold bars, weighing 2.5 kg, at Osmani International Airport here on Tuesday.

The arrestee is  Momin Uddin Mamun of Goainghat upazila in the district.

Joint commissioner of Customs Minhaz Uddin, said a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines coming from Dubai landed at the airport around 8:45 am.

Tipped off, a team of Customs Intelligence officials challenged Momin and recovered the gold bars worth Tk1.5 crore which were concealed inside his shoe sole.

 


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Countrywide

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »