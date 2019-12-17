Ecnec approves nine projects worth Tk 3226 crore





The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday approved nine projects worth Tk 3,226.75 crore.





The projects include renovation and expansion work of Sirajganj-Kazipur-Dhunat-Sherpur Road and Sirajganj-Dhunat Highway involving Tk 988.65 crore .





The approval came from an Ecnec meeting held at NEC conference room with Ecnec Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, said an official release.





Of the approved projects, five are new while four revised.

