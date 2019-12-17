ICJ to put end to atrocities against Rohingyas, hopes BD envoy

Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands Sheikh Mohammed Belal has hoped that the case at the top UN court would put an end to widespread and systematic atrocities carried out by the Myanmar’s forces on Rohingya community.

He also hoped that it would eliminate the culture of impunity for the sake of a durable solution to the protracted Rohingya problem.

The Ambassador was addressing a function celebrating the 49th Victory Day with due solemnity and festivity in the Embassy premises on Monday.

He paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and recalled how his leadership inspired the whole Bangalee nation to be united to fight for the independence.

Ambassador Belal expressed optimism over a “sustainable solution” to the Rohiyngya crisis and referred to much awaited genocide case against Myanmar instituted by The Gambia at the top UN court -International Court of Justice (ICJ) - in The Hague.

He highlighted how the world came to know Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the ‘Mother of Humanity’ after her bold decision to open Bangladesh-Myanmar borders for the fleeing persecuted Rohingya people from Myanmar’s Rakhine State and thereby saving thousands of lives.

An overflowing crowd of non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) adorned with the shades of red and green as well as local residents enjoyed discussion and coloyrful cultural ceremony in The Hague.

The Ambassador also shared with the audience one landmark achievement of Bangladesh's diplomacy as Bangladesh's first ever successful election as Managing Director of Common Fund for Commodities (CFC) for next four years.

This achievement could be considered as expression of gratitude to those freedom fighters and Bangabandhu for enabling all to work for an independent country, he said.

He highlighted the importance of instilling the spirit of liberation war among the current and future generations.

As a means of pay back to the invaluable sacrifices of the martyrs, Ambassador Belal flagged that expatriate community should come up with forward looking ideas and initiatives towards achieving long cherished goal of Sonar Bangla.

Citing the Netherlands as the champion of knowledge and innovations, he appealed to the expatriate community for working as a conduit to transfer Dutch knowledge on innovation and technology for the betterment of the country.

The programme started with the recitation of the Holy scriptures followed by observing a one-minute silence in honour of the martyred freedom fighters who sacrificed their invaluable lives in the War of Liberation.

Homage was paid to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, all freedom fighters and all 'Brianganas' of 1971 who lost their sanctity.



Messages of the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh issued on the occasion were read out by the officials of the Embassy.

Later, a colourful cultural programme was organised on the Chancery premises, where the expatriate community as well as members of family of the officials of the Embassy enthusiastically took part.

The artists presented patriotic songs, dance and poems commemorating the Victory Day and the spirit of Liberation War.

A local band of Bangla music named Trimatrik rendered a touching musical presentation at the end. The programme ended with a chorus of all the audience rendering our National anthem as the time coincided with the midnight in Bangladesh.

Dr Dilruba Nasrin, wife of Ambassador Belal, handed over the prizes and gifts to the performers.

Leave Your Comments