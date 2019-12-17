Japan provides Tk 7mn to implement grassroots human security project

The government of Japan has extended a grant of $85,247, approximately Tk 7 million, to a Bangladeshi NGO to implement a grassroots human security project.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito signed the grant contracts for the grassroots human security project with Executive Director of National Development Programme (NDP) Md Alauddin Khan at the Embassy of Japan here on Tuesday.

NDP was awarded the grant for “The Project for Construction of the Loom Training Center in Sirajganj District”.

Sirajganj is famous for loom fabrics in Bangladesh, however, this sector does not yield competitive market price due to lack of skills, according to Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.

NDP has been working in Sirajganj district for the purpose of reducing poverty for a long time.

Under the fund, NDP will construct the loom skill training centre, and install equipment for practical training.

Through this project, annually 1,175 people can receive the trainings on loom related skills, so it will contribute to increase in income and creation of the employment in loom industry sector in Sirajganj district.

Japan has supported 194 NGO projects through its grant assistance for grassroots human security projects since 1989 with the view to enhance economic and social human security in the grassroots levels, according to Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.

The total sum of these grants extended to NGOs in Bangladesh to date amounts approximately to $ 15 million.