‘Help us build clean Dhaka’: DNCC mayor

Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Md Atiqul Islam on Tuesday urged the business community and utility service providers to ensure compliance to keep capital Dhaka neat and clean, and healthy.

"Businesspeople and utility service providers, including city corporations, Rajuk, Wasa, and Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC), must abide by rules to build a clean and healthy city for the future generation,” he said.

Addressing a roundtable discussion at the Jatiya Press Club, the DNCC mayor also warned that fine and punishment will be imposed in case of non-compliance.

Dhaka Utility Reporters’ Association (Dura) arranged the discussion titled ‘Dhaka under uncontrolled pollution: Citizens’ thinking’.

Atiqul said the future generation will face a big problem if all do not play their responsible role in keeping the city clean.

He also warned that no-one will be allowed to continue their business in the city polluting the environment. “Those who are not complying with the law during construction must face fine. Around 30,000 RMG factories have been closed for noncompliance. So, you’ve to follow the rules and protect the city's environment," he added.

The DNCC mayor further said those who are doing the business of brick and cement occupying roads will also be fined. "The days of sweet-talks are over. Now, there’ll fine and punishment.”

He said they have already dismantled some brick kilns to save the environment. “The city is getting polluted in various ways, including through black smoke of vehicles. We all must play a responsible role in saving ourselves. Or else, we’ve to suffer a lot," he added.

Mentioning that plastic bottles and chip bags obstruct the water flow in sewerages, Atiqul urged the traders to change the business mode and recycle those after buying the used ones.

He also urged all not to throw any waste on roads.

Architect and urban expert Iqbal Habib said such a development which affects public death is not desirable. "We’re suffering for having an unhealthy Dhaka. Our children can’t go to school for dust and waste. Our future generation will face a dire situation, too. So, everyone must be responsible in saving the city's environment."

He also urged the mayors of the two city corporations of Dhaka to work with responsibility to build a healthy city.

Abu Naser Khan, chairman of Poribesh Bachao Andolon (POBA), underscored the need for decentralisation to reduce pressure on Dhaka.

Prof Dr Akter Mahmud of Jahangirnagar University, Dura President Mashiur Rahman Khan and Secretary Tofazzal Hossain were, among others, present.

