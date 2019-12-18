Diner Sheshe





"Last year, a customer came by and dropped off a bag for repair. When I opened it to fix the zip, I found some pieces of jewelry in one of the pockets. I didn't realize it at first, but when I looked closely, I knew it was made of real gold. I would have probably made a lot of money if I'd had sold it for cash -- maybe it would've solved all my problems and I wouldn't have had to work so hard ever again. But something stopped me.





I don't know why but I kept the jewelry back in the bag, didn't tell anyone about it and just did my job. A few days later, when the lady returned to collect her bag, I gave it to her and told her about the jewelry. She was shocked and relieved at the same time, and even took a photo of me. Eventually, I completely forgot about it, until one day, when a friend came running towards me with a newspaper in his hand.







My photo was in the paper -- apparently they wrote about how I'd given back jewelry worth lakhs of Rupees. My customers recognized me and even congratulated me, and when my children found out, they were so proud. It made me realize that I don't really need that much money. My life is okay the way it is -- I'm content. But the fact that I could make my children look up to me, is worth more than any gold could be."





Humans of Bombay, Fb



